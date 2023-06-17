













Xbox One will stop receiving First Party support and fans say goodbye | EarthGamer

Booty made it clear that the studios in charge of the company’s exclusives have their focus on the ninth generation of consoles.

To such a degree that none of the 23 studios that this console manufacturer has work on compatible games for this platform. Now it is goodbye.

Developers who had recently stood out for supporting the Xbox One, such as Turn 10 Studios and Double Fine Productions, will also stop supporting it.

Despite the above Minecraft, which is managed by Mojang, will still be present in the system. So those who enjoy this game will continue to receive content in the form of patches and DLC or downloadable content, as expected.

However, Matt Booty reveals that the Xbox One will continue to be compatible with cloud gaming.

So the most modern first party games can be enjoyed this way on the console, as is the case with Starfield.

booty stressed ‘that’s how we’re going to maintain support’. This means that the native versions will be set aside. Licensees will likely continue to support the system but not for long.

No internal teams are now working on games for the older generation consoles outside of support for ongoing games like Minecraft, Microsoft’s game studio chief Matt Booty says.https://t.co/ioJXs7sHVi —Axios (@axios) June 15, 2023

All because sooner or later they will follow the same path as Xbox Game Studios. It was evident to many that this announcement would not be long in coming.

Especially since at Xbox Games Showcase 2023 there were updates for several games only on the way to Xbox Series X|S.

Fountain: Xbox.

Not only from Microsoft and its studios but also from licensees. The Xbox One was sidelined on more than one occasion; his era came to an end.

Apart from Xbox One we have more video game information at EarthGamer.