Almost under the covers, Microsoft has stated its intentions on the official blog, promising news soon.

Interesting move announced by Microsoft, who want to take advantage of cloud technology and its service xCloud. How? Well, as with PC or mobile devices, they are working so that Xbox One users can enjoy the exclusive next-generation titles of Xbox Series X | S.

In this way, and through xCloud, the console that hit the market in 2013 would be able to run exclusive Xbox Series X | S games, or take advantage of technical improvements thanks to the additional power provided by the cloud. As an example, they have put two of the visual references that Xbox will have this year, such as Flight Simulator or Halo Infinite.

We will bring next generation games to Xbox One with xCloud as on mobile phones or tabletsWill Tuttle from Xbox Wire“For the millions of people who play on Xbox One consoles today, we look forward to sharing more about how we will bring many of these next-gen games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, to your console through Xbox Cloud Gaming, just as we do. we do with mobile devices, tablets and browsers ”, he said Will Tuttle, editor-in-chief of Xbox Wire from Microsoft. It is an interesting move with which they intend to further grow the ecosystem of the Microsoft family.

Although at the moment, it has not transpired when it will be available, Kareem Choudhry, head of technology at xCloud, points to a premiere this year. Remember that the Xbox Game Pass service is available on both consoles, and you have it available for one euro for the first three months.

