Microsoft he made a video in which he shows everyone Xbox’s “best moments” of 2022talking about both the games and the year’s events, as well as announcements made by the company.

There official description of the video reads: “This week we’re celebrating the best Xbox moments of 2022. We’ve ventured into new games, unlocked updates in some of our favorite games, partied at Xbox events, and taken our skills to a new level!”

Games and topics covered in the video are the following, in order:

As Dusk Falls

Pentiment

Grounded

Minecraft Legends

Ara: History Untold

Sea of ​​Thieves

Age of Empires

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Special Olympics Gaming for Inclusion

Xbox Fan Fest

Gamescom

Fan Fest Trivia

Fallout Retrospective

Xbox Accessibility Showcase

Tokyo Game Show

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Xbox Design Lab

Riot Games | Xbox Game Pass

Fortnite

The presence of Fortnite is also justified by the fact that it is the sponsor of this video, we specify. The list includes various high-level games and above all it is impossible not to mention Pentiment, which we told you about in our review; here’s an excerpt: “It’s true, Microsoft lacks flagship games, exclusive ones that turn heads with their graphics and production value, but beware: allowing games like these to be developed, having teams capable of conceiving them and developing them is no less important.”

“Pentiment is a unique experience that will win over all gamers who still love living good stories with the rhythm of a pen, like the imaginary one that traces the letters of each dialogue in the game. Explore Tassen and its mysterious surroundings, learn its most hidden secrets and tracing the fate of the families of the village, is an experience impossible not to recommend.The average duration should be around thirty hours, but if you let yourself be kidnapped by its world and use it just like a magic book, this number can even double Particular mention for the Italian translation, not easy yet really well done.”

2023 also seems ready to give its best, with exclusives like Starfield on the way.