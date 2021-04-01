Xbox announced on its official blog, the new classics that you can play with your subscription, among them are Banjo-Kazooie, Fallout: New Vegas, Gears of War, and The Elder Scrolls.

This service allows you to play video games from the catalog of Xbox from any platform – including mobile devices Android– with an internet connection. Currently available exclusively in 22 countries (including Spain).

In its official blog, announced a series of games from generations past that come alongside backward compatibility technology that Xbox I had promised a couple of months ago.

What Xbox games are coming?

From the complete list, the games that excite us the most are the classics Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie from Rare, Fallout: New Vegas, The Elder Scrolls III and IV–Which arrive after the acquisition of Bethesda-, and the complete saga of Gears of war. You can check the complete list in the official blog of Xbox.

In addition to the games, there are features that we had not seen present in other video game streaming services, such as the use of compatible touch controls for games such as Long live Piñata. We do not know if this accessibility will be available in more games of Xbox.

Even classics like Banjo-Kazooie They come with noticeable changes in the quality of their graphics. This is gratifying for those with a Xbox series x, as they will be able to take advantage of all the power of their console.

As announced in their blog, this is because they have made the decision to listen to feedback about the needs of users of their platform without affecting other features such as those offered through the connection of Xbox Network with which you can record your progress at any time and from any device.

