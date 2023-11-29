Microsoft is about to launch theNovember update For Xboxboth for the Xbox Series compact mode for the latter, designed for portable devices.

The compact mode is probably the most visible addition of these innovations introduced with the November 2023 update by Microsoft. Designed to make the Xbox app more conveniently usable on portable devices with smaller screens such as ASUS ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion GO, this is a substantial change to the software interface.

Compact mode is activated by selecting the appropriate option in the top left corner of the app, and Microsoft is also making arrangements with ASUS and other manufacturers to make it the default mode activated on portable devices that support the Xbox app for Game Pass.