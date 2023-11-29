Microsoft is about to launch theNovember update For Xboxboth for the Xbox Series compact mode for the latter, designed for portable devices.
The compact mode is probably the most visible addition of these innovations introduced with the November 2023 update by Microsoft. Designed to make the Xbox app more conveniently usable on portable devices with smaller screens such as ASUS ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion GO, this is a substantial change to the software interface.
Compact mode is activated by selecting the appropriate option in the top left corner of the app, and Microsoft is also making arrangements with ASUS and other manufacturers to make it the default mode activated on portable devices that support the Xbox app for Game Pass.
Notifications and news for consoles
The notifications they have also been reworked in the app so as to be more easily visible and better organised, and a specific tool has also been included which should guide players to “repair” any problems that may emerge with the app and connected games.
As for consoles Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, the November update brings less obvious and important news. Among these is support for physical and virtual keyboards with Japanese layouts, which was still missing on Microsoft gaming machines.
A specific notification is added for games found in wishlists, when they become part of promotions such as “free play days” which allow you to try them for free and the two-factor authentication process with the smartphone has also been added to be able to redeem rewards from rewards on the console, through the specific option in the profile.
