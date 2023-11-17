













Regarding the Mexican Republic, one of the sales, which applies from November 10 to 20, is on the price of the Xbox Series S. Another is from November 14 to 20 and is in relation to the blank console controls and black.

In Colombia, the offers of these controllers of the same color will be from November 23 to 27, as well as on the Xbox Series S console but in white.

With respect to Chile, the first discount is on consoles from November 24 to December 2; the accessories will be from November 25 to 30; and video games from November 22 to 30.

As you can see, Microsoft is managing its discounts in consecutive periods throughout Latin America.

Fountain: Microsoft.

The company reminds us of the existence of Xbox Series X packages with Diablo IV and Forza Horizon 5 on sale this season.

Likewise, it does not leave aside the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle, which gives access to multiple titles, including starfield, Forza Motorsport and minecraft legends.

This bundle also comes with a three-month membership to Game Pass Ultimate. But discounts are also handled in sets and separately.

This is how there are promotions related to Starfield, Forza Motorsport + Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Bundle, EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24, Mortal Kombat 1, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Diablo IV and more titles.

Fountain: Microsoft.

Some also apply to PC and there are video games from Xbox Game Studios with up to 65% off. The above applies to Forza Horizon 4, Forza Horizon 5, Minecraft Legends, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Halo Infinite and Sea of ​​Thieves.

