For many years now, a typical element of video games has been the presence of Objectives or Trophies or Achievements, depending on which term and platform you prefer. They usually have no practical purpose, other than giving the player a “to-do” list and creating a showcase through which to show what he has actually done within the game. Some collectors love to get Achievements as hard as they can and for this reason a market of “spam” games was quickly born which in the space of a few minutes allow you to obtain Goals doing practically nothing. Xboxesnow, has decided that the time has come to put a stop to this situation.

Microsoft has indeed added new ones requirements for the certification system of Xbox games. Precisely, there are rules that require that each achievement unlocked in the base game or within content introduced with updates must require exploration of game content or in any case a minimum of commitment on the part of the player. In short, the player must do something before unlocking the achievement.

Precisely, games that offer a list of Achievements that can all be unlocked within a few minutes of starting the game will not be accepted. Games that do not require a little effort from the player will not be accepted. Finally, it will not be possible to publish Xbox games that include Achievements that can be unlocked without entering some type of command, unless this is part of the gameplay loop.

Aabs Animals

In other words, games like will not be accepted Aabs Animals which only asks you to look at the polygonal model of a cat and get Achievements without doing anything. Most games will run smoothly.

Obviously we will have to see how accurately Microsoft will block games from the categories described. Surely cleaning up the store from this type of product won’t hurt players and will make it easier to find real video games.