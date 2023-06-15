There are no more games for Xbox One in development, at least not in the Xbox Game Studios. It was confirmed Matt Bootythe head of the same, who confirmed that Xbox is currently focused on supporting Xbox Series X / S.

According to Booty, Microsoft it is now in its ninth generation and none of the twenty-three Xbox Game Studios, including Turn 10 and Double Fine Productions, are working on titles that are compatible with Xbox One. Support for already available titles, such as Minecraft, remains active.

However, Booty reiterated a well-known fact: Xbox One owners can access next-generation titles, including Starfield, via Xbox Cloud Gaming. This way the platform will still have some form of support, even if there won’t be any more native versions.

The news comes less than a week after the Xbox Showcase 2023, which showcased a large roundup of new titles, none of which will be releasing on Xbox One. No one should be surprised by this, as Phil Spencer had spoken of extended support for three years for Xbox One, even during the generation of Xbox Series X/S.