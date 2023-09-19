After the redesign with the updated models of the Xbox Series computational power of physical hardware.

Also in this case these are not exactly defined plans, but the documents seem to come from sources that seem convincing, therefore they can be considered indicative at least of projects and ideas underway at Microsoft for the new Xbox console which is expected for 2028.

Also from the big leak that seems to have hit Microsoft from the documents of the trial with the FTC, alleged details regarding the possible strategy of the company regarding the Next generation Xbox the one that would be scheduled for 2028 and apparently he might have a hybrid architecture to also take advantage of the cloud and the possibility of switching to ARM .

The new hybrid Xbox between cloud and physical hardware

Microsoft’s “vision” on the alleged new Xbox

The vision, as reported in the alleged document in question, is to “develop a next-generation gaming platform capable of exploiting the combined power ofclient-side and cloud-side hardware“, in order to “reach new levels of performance that go beyond the capabilities of the client hardware alone”. In short, something conceptually close to what NVIDIA GeForce NOW currently does, but in any case with substantial support also from the physical hardware.

This could lead to significant changes in the architecture: for the processorMicrosoft is considering the possibility of switching to ARM, with the use of an ARM64 instead of the usual x64 architecture, which in this case would be AMD Zen 6. The new central processor could be a combination of larger cores and other smaller and more dedicated ones .

From the point of view of GPUit could still be developed in collaboration with AMD or based on a license from the company, probably Navi 5. Added to these is an NPU (Neural Processing Unit or AI Accelerator) all focused on processing through machine learning and artificial intelligence.

L’NPU it is particularly interesting because it should guarantee “dedicated silicon” to ML, freeing up resources on the standard CPU and increasing performance in this area. The console should also ensure compatibility with subsequent generations through this hybrid system.

As regards the graphic innovationsthe new Xbox should support next-generation Ray tracing with DirectX, dynamic global illumination, “Micropolygon Rendering Optimization”, ML-based Super Resolution (therefore an AI-based resolution increase system, as happens with DLSS and FSR) and a mysterious “Extensibility Model for Faster Interaction and Innovation”, difficult to interpret.

In essence, the alleged new Xbox would act as a meeting point between the advantages of client-side physical hardware and the evolutionary potential of cloud gaming on remote hardware, presumably trying to compensate for the respective problems, i.e. the closure and finiteness of the hardware client and latency when using the cloud. The fact of leaning so extensively on the machine learning and artificial intelligence it could then represent an important distinctive element for the new Xbox.

In any case, let’s take everything as a rumor, also because if it were an official document it would still probably be dated and could be subject to numerous variations, but it is still a fascinating vision.