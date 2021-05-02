It’s Sunday, so we bring you the Xbox highlights of the week [19 al 25 de abril]. Throughout the weeks, there is a multitude of news that is of great relevance to the video game sector. Therefore, from SomosXbox we want to summarize what they are xbox news highlights of the week, taking a look at the news that can arouse the most interest as readers.

After several weeks in which the prominence of Xbox news has been monopolized by Xbox Game Pass, this time it is statistics that occupy the greatest prominence of the week. In the first place, because it was revealed that Microsoft has obtained a 50% growth in the games division compared to the same quarter of last year; and secondly because the global sales of the new generation consoles have been revealed.

Xbox News Highlights of the Week – Crossplay in Halo Infinite [26 de abril al 2 de mayo]

1. Microsoft financial data shows 50% growth in the games division

In a new update on the financial results of the last quarter, Microsoft has reported a growth of 50% in the games division compared to the same quarter last year. In addition, those of Redmond also reported that they have had a growth of 34% in relation to services, while that related to the sale of hardware has grown up to 232%.

2. These are some of the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May 2021

Although to this day Microsoft has not yet made the joint announcement where it reveals all the games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the month of May that has already begun, it has gradually revealed some of the titles that we will have available in the service, such as Dragon Quest Builders 2, Knockout City, or FIFA 21.

3. Halo Infinite will feature cross-play and cross-progression between Xbox and PC

Despite taking a few weeks without giving new details about Halo Inifnite, Microsoft revealed through Xbox Wire in a new article focused on the experience of PC gamers, that the next installment of the franchise now run by 343 Industries will feature cross-play and cross-progression on Xbox and PC consoles.

4. Confirmed the date on which FIFA 21 will reach Xbox Game Pass

As we have commented above, FIFA 21 will be one of the titles that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass during this month of April. However, until this week, we did not know when the title developed by EA Sports would reach the Microsoft service and EA Play. Now, thanks to a tweet from the official account of Xbox Game Pass UK We know that the game will be available on May 6.

5. More than 50 games could soon benefit from FPS Boost on Xbox Series X | S

Last week, Microsoft confirmed that several games would receive support for FPS Boost, the new Xbox Series X | S feature that allows you to improve the performance of backward compatible games. Now, a new rumor ensures that 50 new games will receive support for this function, and that they would be revealed sooner rather than later.

6. They announce the worldwide sales of Xbox Series X / S vs PS5 vs Switch until week 23

Several months after the arrival of the next generation consoles to the market, it was still unknown what had been the total sales that both Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 had achieved. Thanks to the people of VGChartz, now we can know what the sales of both consoles are until week 23, with PlayStation 5 being the leader in sales, followed by Nintendo Switch and with Xbox Series X | S behind both.

Well these have been the Xbox highlights of the week. Are there any that you miss? What has surprised you the most this week?

Do not hesitate to leave us your comments about them!

