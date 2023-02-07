Microsoft officially unveiled the Xbox controllers in the new colour Stellar Shiftwhich therefore continues in the “shift” line with the iridescent painting thanks to the particular reflections that characterize it.

The Stellar Shift controller had in fact already appeared at some online retailers, so it doesn’t exactly represent a surprise, but in this case it is precisely the official announcement by Microsoft, which has also published images able to better show this new model of controllers.

It is a Xbox Series X|S Standard controller, i.e. not in the Elite version, however equipped with a rather particular color that puts it in line with Aqua Shift and Lunar Shift already released previously, in this case with a more blue or purplish tone.

For the rest, its features are the standard ones of the Xbox Series X | S controller, therefore with the same arrangement of keys, the grip and the internal elements completely in line with the classic version.





Stellar Shift Xbox controller

However, a peculiarity of this controller is at the software level: only those who own this model can in fact unlock it Dynamic Stellar Shift background for the Xbox dashboard, exclusively linked to purchasers of the new model.