Xbox presented a new Strike and Ban system, based on multiple levels of penalties (strikes), with the aim of “ensuring a safer, more inclusive and welcoming gaming environment for all”. The strike is a warning to the offending player and is kept on file for six months. It is Xbox practice to award strikes based on the severity of the actions: for example, a player who has received two strikes will be suspended from the platform for one day, while a player who has received four strikes will be suspended for seven days. The player who receives eight will be suspended from Xbox social features such as messaging, group discussions and chat, multiplayer and other features for a year. If a player believes they have witnessed a violation of the Xbox Community Standards, they can be reported. The Xbox security team will review all reports to determine whether or not a violation has occurred and will award you a strike as a result. Each player will have a different reading regarding the application of various procedures, including strikes and the overall impact these have on his playing record. This implementation allows players to better understand the severity of the strikes and possibly the ban that will be imposed on them if they were to accumulate. Data and updates regarding security measures will be shared through the bi-annual Transparency Report.