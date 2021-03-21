The last few months have been a constant flow of rumors and official facts related to Xbox Live. Several of these gossip claimed that Microsoft was thinking of turning Xbox Live Gold into a free service, leaving only Xbox Game Pass as a subscription service.

However, the events that occurred in the weeks following these rumors appeared marked the complete opposite. Microsoft announced a price increase to Xbox Live Gold that was criticized by much of the community, forcing the company to back down in its decision, maintaining the same prices it had and adding a great asset: the ability to play to free to play games without having to be subscribed to the service.

Xbox Network would be the new name of Xbox Live, as we can see

However, it seems that the rumors about the disappearance of Xbox Live was not as far away as it seemed at first, at least as we know it now. Thanks to Tom warren, a member of The Verge, who has quoted a tweet from a user who has taken a photo of his Xbox console, we have been able to see that Xbox Network would be the new name of Xbox Live.

Xbox Live switches to Xbox Online Service after Microsoft Terms of Use update

Therefore, it seems that Microsoft has chosen or is going to choose to make a change in the nomenclature when referring to its online service, leaving a name that has been accompanying the brand for a long number of years.

For now, there is no official confirmation that this change will be final, but right now everything points to Xbox Network would be the new name of Xbox Live. How about you, do you prefer Xbox Live or this new name? We read you in the comments.

