Of course it is fair to say that there is nothing confirmed, these are rumors. It must be said, however, that Corden is always accurate in what he reports, especially on the Xbox world. Furthermore, there is also a sign of validity that should not be underestimated.

During the latest episode of The Xbox Two podcast, journalist Jez Corden revealed that in the last two weeks Xbox would have financed several hardware projects , not better defined. One of these could even be a portable console .

New Xbox hardware

You can hear the section at 1:08:43 of the video below.

According to Corden, Xbox hardware is not going away and, in fact, it is here to stay, with many things coming, including exclusives.

And the portable console hypothesis? You may be wondering. It all stems from an article from Windows Central, again written by Corden, in which the arrival of an Xbox portable console in the future is defined as almost inevitable. The most relevant part in this case is not the journalist's opinion, but the fact that the article was liked by none other than Phil Spencer. Naturally this is a very weak signal, but his like has started the inevitable speculation, considering that we are talking about the head of Microsoft's video game division.

Portable Xbox? Spencer likes the idea

In short, as you can read, nothing is confirmed for now, but something is certainly moving behind the scenes. Hopefully we can know what soon.