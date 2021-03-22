If you have been watching the news, you will know that Marvel’s avengers is now available for PS5 Y Xbox Series X | S.

It is through an update published by Square enix and developed by Crystal dynamics Y Eidos Montreal. However, while things are going very well with the console version of Microsoft, in that of Sony it is the opposite.

A group of players are very frustrated with this adaptation.

Marvel’s Avengers update process varies on consoles

All due to the way in which it is necessary to update, and incidentally, to recover its advances. That came out when the account in Twitter of the game explained to some users how to take it from the PS4 to the PS5.

What is needed is to run the version of the Playstation 4, which must be updated. Subsequently, start with the migration to PS5 and download some more data. Ultimately both versions must be updated.

Marvel’s Avengers: Xbox Fans Want To Boycott Game Over PlayStation Exclusives

There were those who deleted the version of PS4 of Marvel’s avengers in order to make room for that of its successor. So they were left without being able to update and recover their data.

There were no complaints about the cloud service it has PlayStation. Well, someone took the opportunity to bring ‘water to his mill’. It was nothing less than Microsoft, who shared a message related to your service Smart Delivery, which works smoothly with the game.

Smart Delivery stands out for making the process very easy and simple

Through the account in Twitter of Xbox, was highlighted ‘the short version: Smart Delivery games get an automatic upgrade to their Xbox Series X version for free’.

That is, it is not necessary to follow the entire process to pass the game data from PS4 to PS5, leaving aside the process in the consoles of Sony. Some have not missed the opportunity to even modify a video that is well known to all.

There they appear Shuhei Yoshida Y Adam boyes talking about the benefits of sharing games in the PS4. But now the message they convey is praise to Microsoft for Smart Delivery.

Here, of course, the problem is that the players of Marvel’s avengers in PS4 Y PS5 they don’t have as smooth a transition as it should be. In this sense, things went much better for those who have versions of Xbox One Y Xbox Series X | S.

Sources [1][2][3].



