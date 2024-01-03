The use of artificial intelligence continues to be a rather controversial topic in the video game industry. Users and developers have disapproved of its use, while some publishers and large companies assure that its implementation is necessary to facilitate multiple sections of the medium. Thus, recently accused Xbox of improper use of this technology.

Through its official Twitter account, ID@Xbox, the profile dedicated to the promotion of independent games, shared an image with a Christmas theme. However, The public quickly realized that this illustration was made by artificial intelligencesince it presents a series of elements that do not make much sense, such as a series of black lines, people's faces are not constant, and the company logo is not the one usually used in official materials.

So it seems @Xbox_ID deleted their tweet using AI art. Fortunately I still have a screenshot of the tweet below. Now to wait for their apology… pic.twitter.com/OHRam2UzbB — Warwick (no longer active. find me on bsky etc) (@WarwickOnX) December 28, 2023

When beginning to receive a series of accusations on social networks, ID@Xbox chose to delete the message, and for the moment has not issued a statement in this regard. Although at first it seems that it is not that serious, a user makes it clear that since it is an account focused on the independent gaming community, the use of artificial intelligence is a contradiction in itself:

“Nothing says you care more about freelancing than using AI for your promotional art.”

Nothing says you care about independent work more than using AI for your promotional art. pic.twitter.com/4rJ6MQD401 — Joey Miller (@NameNotUnique) December 28, 2023

In November last year, Xbox announced a multi-year agreement with Inworld to create narrative and dialogue tools through artificial intelligence at scale. This would allow developers to create “a cross-platform, accessible, and responsibly designed AI toolset to assist and empower creators in dialogue, story, and quest design.”

For his part, Xbox CFO Tim Stuart later explained at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit:

“From the developers' point of view, you think about the millions and millions of dollars that are spent on a game on localization, writing, how you think players get from point A to point B and you have characters that are not players and they have dialogue. AI can take care of all that. Now you say, 'I need the player to get from A to B,' and instead of having to write thousands of lines of script or code, you just have the AI ​​get you from A to B. Things like localization and placement of things new languages. When we think about game testing, a million AI bots can walk through a Minecraft level and find where players get stuck, where they spend money, and what they think about the level. So this is, quite simply, a game changer for the developer.”

As it was expected, These statements were received negatively by developers and players., and considering its recent use in the ID@Xbox account, it is very likely that Xbox users will see more and more artificial intelligence. On related topics, Sony and more companies will combat the use of AI. Likewise, Square Enix will use artificial intelligence more for game development.

Editor's Note:

Artificial intelligence is not the devil, but companies must find the right way to use this technology. In the case of Xbox, creating images for an account that promotes indie games is not something many want to see. You just need to find the right approach, that is, to be a supporting tool, and not the main focus.

Via: WarwickOnX