About a few days ago, the designer Jonathan ‘Seamus’ Blackley, who designed and created the first Xbox in 2001, he made a curious comment through Twitter.

He showed an image of the first prototype of the console, which was shaped like an ‘X’. ‘If there was a device that looked like this, that streamed and played games from the original Xbox ONLY, would you want it? Asking for a friend ‘, this creative raised on February 3.

An Xbox Mini would attract a lot of attention

Of course it attracted attention. Especially if we take into account that in these times it is very common to see the launch of retro consoles.

For example, those of NintendoHow are the NES Y SNES Classic Edition, which sold very well. The same can be said for Sega Genesis Mini, more accessible and easier to find than those mentioned above, and the PlayStation Classic. Although the latter did not do very well either in criticism or in sales.

Where is the original Xbox prototype?

It will be Microsoft is thinking of doing a ‘Xbox Classic Edition’ or ‘Xbox Mini’, to tell you somehow? That’s what some people think, especially when Seamus commented ‘asking for a friend’.

The fact is that he republished another message, although he subsequently deleted it. There he implied that he was still interested in knowing the availability of players to acquire a similar retro platform.

It would all depend on your game catalog

What he declared was ‘If you want it to happen, tell me or shut up forever, you know, what you want’. To the above, he added ‘or whatever. Okay, I blew it, but still, let me know! ‘.

Then he returned to RT what he published days ago. Perhaps the ideas of each message were too similar between, and Jonathan Blackley he thought that one would be enough. But we thought it would be interesting if this platform returned like the others.

It would surely have a large market among nostalgic fans of the Xbox. But hopefully Microsoft avoid making the mistakes you made Sony with the PlayStation Classic. That is, taking care of the selection of games.

Halo: Combat Evolved, Project Gotham Racing Y Conker: Live & Reloaded they would surely attract attention.

But so would classics like Panzer Dragoon Orta, Jet Set Radio Future, Ninja gaiden Y Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes.

Source.



