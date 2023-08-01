Microsoft is extending the principle of repairability including Xbox accessories, including spare parts for i Xbox controllers inside the official shop catalog, with instructions on how to fix them and change some parts.
The service, for now, seems limited to the US and maybe some other foreign countries, but you can see a this address some items included in this new section of the Microsoft Store. There are various spare parts with internal and external parts, which can be purchased and used to repair controllers.
There are internal boards, external cases, buttons, triggers and vibration motors, which should allow for a near complete repair of Xbox controllers and Elite Controllers.
The right to have your Xbox repaired
The “Xbox repair & replacement parts” section is part of the so-called “right to reparation” to which Microsoft is adapting for its products, in line with what has also been done by several other companies and within a new trend that should guarantee users a greater possibility of self-repairing products.
The problem, if anything, remains that of the price: As we can see, components don’t come cheap, ranging from $23.99 to $59.99, but they can still cost much less than buying a complete new controller, especially if it’s an Elite model.
It also has some positive ethical implications such as reducing waste and a more sustainable approach to managing electronic devices. In the meantime, the new Stormcloud Vapor controller for Xbox was presented just in the last few hours.
#Xbox #Microsoft #sells #spare #parts #controllers #instructions #repairing
Leave a Reply