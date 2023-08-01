Microsoft is extending the principle of repairability including Xbox accessories, including spare parts for i Xbox controllers inside the official shop catalog, with instructions on how to fix them and change some parts.

The service, for now, seems limited to the US and maybe some other foreign countries, but you can see a this address some items included in this new section of the Microsoft Store. There are various spare parts with internal and external parts, which can be purchased and used to repair controllers.

There are internal boards, external cases, buttons, triggers and vibration motors, which should allow for a near complete repair of Xbox controllers and Elite Controllers.