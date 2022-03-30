Microsoft he decided to re-enter content sharing through Twitter in the system software of Xboxthus canceling the initiative that had been taken previously and which seemed to want to eliminate this function particularly appreciated by users.

It is not very clear what happened, but based on what was reported by Brad Rossetti from Microsoft it seems that the user feedback, which immediately manifested a remarkable dissent for the decision to remove the option, it was crucial to reinsert the functionality in question.

The new build 2204 of the Xbox system software in the Beta Ring, which should be made available in these hours, therefore provides for the reintegration of the functionality to share the videos recorded by Game DVR of Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One directly through Twitter.

“Thanks to yours feedback on the change made to the Twitter sharing that we tried in version 2204, that change was canceled and we went back to the previous system, present from today in the new build “, wrote Rossetti.

Just a few days ago, it was revealed that Microsoft had removed the direct sharing of content on Twitter from consoles in the insider circuit, but apparently the negative reactions from users have prompted the company to quickly retrace its steps and reintroduce it in the new. version of the Xbox system software.