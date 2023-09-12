Microsoft’s long series of various controllers continues, in this case with a new model Xbox Wireless Controller of color viola called “Astral Purple“, with a completely themed front and a white back, with black triggers.

Beyond the particular color, which is also taken up by the analogue sticks and front buttons, otherwise it is a traditional wireless controller for Xbox Series X|S, also compatible with Xbox One. It is therefore not an Elite, but a traditional controller, which fits into the large collection of different colors offered by Microsoft.

In this sense, we find all the characteristics traditional: compatibility with Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless protocol, rear grip, 3.5mm jack cable socket, “hybrid” d-pad and compatibility with PC, iOS and Android.