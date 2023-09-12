Microsoft’s long series of various controllers continues, in this case with a new model Xbox Wireless Controller of color viola called “Astral Purple“, with a completely themed front and a white back, with black triggers.
Beyond the particular color, which is also taken up by the analogue sticks and front buttons, otherwise it is a traditional wireless controller for Xbox Series X|S, also compatible with Xbox One. It is therefore not an Elite, but a traditional controller, which fits into the large collection of different colors offered by Microsoft.
In this sense, we find all the characteristics traditional: compatibility with Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless protocol, rear grip, 3.5mm jack cable socket, “hybrid” d-pad and compatibility with PC, iOS and Android.
Microsoft continues with the controller collection
After having seen the variant dedicated to Starfield and the Stormcloud Vapor version, in this case it is a decidedly more sober model compared to the others, but which stands out for a particular color, which could make a splash in the Florence area, where we live.
The launch is expected in the next few days with pre-orders already open, al price of $64.99 as announced by Microsoft for the American market. Among the Xbox customizations, we also remember the peculiar Xbox Series
