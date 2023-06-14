Xboxes it is certainly not an unknown machine, it is the number one rival of PlayStation and Microsoft is betting a lot on guaranteeing excellent performance and games for all those who decide to trust the brand. Today we are here to tell you about how the company has denied a mid-generation upgrade!

Xbox, Microsoft for now excludes an upgrade of the machines!

Before starting, we immediately want to tell you to put your heart at peace, this is not a rumor, but a confirmation from Phil Spencer. The man argued bluntly that for now there is no need to release a more powerful version of the Xbox. The man’s decision would also have been made on the basis of user feedback.

A curious choice in our opinion, given that we are already starting to see titles locked at 30 FPS. Sony (of which we recently reviewed a really interesting product here) is also already thinking about one PS5 Pro according to several rumors, so it could also happen that Microsoft comes literally taken aback in the next future. Rest assured that we will keep you informed about this and many other news on the net and only for the moment we will give you an appointment for the next article!