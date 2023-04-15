Microsoft decided to modify the design ofXbox Series X|S and Xbox One interface which was scheduled for 2023 and is already used by members of the Xbox Insider program, which has long been criticized by them for being excessively “dense” with icons, tiles and information on the screen.

Among the criticisms leveled at this new interface design is that it tends to cover up too much the background, making it not very visible and therefore diminishing the aesthetics of the images to choose, such as animated ones. Furthermore, many have considered the interface too similar to a gigantic Xbox Game Pass advertisement, given the amount of references and information on Microsoft’s subscription service.

“We have heard from you that the changes made on the Home do not leave enough space to enjoy the wallpapers and that everything appears too much crowded“wrote Ivy Krislov, senior product manager lead of Xbox experiences, in the official blog.

“We are working to better balance the experience, accessibility, features and needs of our community and to bring you a better and updated Home experience,” the message reads. Microsoft is therefore also removing the interface in question from the consoles of the testers, replacing them with another version.

At this point we are waiting to see how it will be new redesigned interfaceimagining that it will be a more minimalist and linear version than the one that was to be released to the public shortly.