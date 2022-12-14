The dispute is currently taking place so that Xbox I can’t buy Activision BlizzardGiven the Microsoft would be staying with one of the most famous video game franchises, call of duty. And now, it is said that this is precisely why the agreement is being finalized, given that PlayStation I would have outdone them with the exclusives.

According to reports, the president of Microsoft, Brad Smithmade comments at a shareholder meeting that the company promised the FTC a settlement that legally guarantees that call of duty stay on rival platforms.

For his part, Smith claims that PlayStation controls 286 exclusive games, while Xbox it only has 59, although it is unclear how the numbers were found. Smith says a judge will have to decide whether going from 59 to 60 is such a great danger to competition that it should prevent this acquisition from moving forward. Although it is strange that this deal gives them an exclusive, since Activision He has many IP’s up his sleeve.

In news related to the treatment of Xbox with Activision Blizzard. It was recently confirmed that Phil Spencer made the comment that PlayStation wants to grow by reducing the size of the gaming division of Microsoft. If you want to know more about the subject, we invite you to click on the following link.

Editor’s note: Once again, I hope that this matter is already terminated, it is already somewhat annoying to see a new piece of news that seems to come from a gossip program every day. Please, let the deal be finished soon, whether it’s approved or denied, it doesn’t matter.