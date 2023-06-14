The news had gone a little quiet, but during a press event in the background of the Summer Game Fest Matt Booty confirmed the intention of launch four big games every year on Xboxestherefore an exclusive weight for each quarter.

Those are basically the same words spoken by Phil Spencer last May, when the CEO of Microsoft Gaming said that Xbox will get to release one major game a quarter from now on. However, it is clear that, in light of the titles presented during the Xbox Games Showcase, this is a purpose that assumes more concrete meanings.

Specifically, the concept that Booty wanted to express is that by now the company has passed the halfway point precisely as far as outgoings are concerned, putting the most complicated phase and the long waits that characterized it behind us to finally start reaping the fruits of the investments made so far.

As already reported, on the same occasion Booty indicated when we will be able to see Perfect Dark and State of Decay 3 in action, generally suggesting a calendar that both in 2024 and in 2025 should return great satisfaction to Xbox users.