According to Mark Kern, a Taiwanese American developer who worked as a team leader in World of Warcraft, many Xbox fans they would simply be gods bot or users get paid from Microsoft to make noise on social networks.

Nothing is real

Kern’s judgment is quite peremptory, but it seems to involve various realities, although not named, as we can read on Twitter: “Nothing is real. Many of these Xbox fans come from paid companies or are bots (run by fanatical fans or by Microsoft itself). This is standard practice in corporate warfare. Things will get worse with AI. “

The fact that he talks about standard practice suggests that he believes this is widespread behavior, even if he doesn’t mention any other names other than Xbox. He probably mentioned the Microsoft platform in relation to the recent process that sees it against the FTC for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In a successful comment Kern talks about the enormous bot activity in the trial that pitted Amber Heard against Johnny Deep, so great that he defines it as surreal.

Of course Kern’s post shouldn’t be read as “all Xbox fans are bots or paid”, since he didn’t question that there are a lot of genuine and real Xbox fans, but simply as a way to denounce a widespread practice among large companies.