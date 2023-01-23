This week will take place the first major gaming event of the year, the Xbox Developers Directbroadcast in which Microsoft will show some of the most important video games of the year. And that has led users to get excited about the surprises that may arise, but it seems that raising the adrenaline is not necessarily the best thing.

Through a post, parris lilly commented that users can expect a simple event, with the games that have already been confirmed: Redfall, Minecraft Legends, The Elder Scrolls Online and Forza Motosport. That means that no surprises are going to be shown, so fans should keep their expectations more grounded.

Xbox Developer_Direct is next week (time flies!) here is a friendly reminder to expect nothing more or less than the 4 games announced, anything else is setting yourself up for disappointment 🙂 —Paris (@vicious696) January 21, 2023

It is worth mentioning that at the time it was commented that Starfield will not be present at the event, since they are preparing their own transmission for the following months in the future. No specific date has been given, so it is necessary not to wait for an event that goes beyond expectations, since they are not going to show anything else in the video.

Remember that the live is next Wednesday o’clock at 2:00 p.m. from the center of Mexico.

Editor’s note: It’s good that the company is honest from the beginning, because later the users end up making a massive fun. So we have to remember that there are only four games, and we already know those.