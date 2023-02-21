Today many important news have emerged in relation to Microsoft and specifically of XboxWell, to begin with, we are talking about Nintendo and the intention to carry call of duty to platforms like switches. And now, there is talk that the agreements continue, given that theor Phil Spencer c.Sign a contract with the platform nvidia in pc.

As commented by himself CEO of Xboxa 10-year agreement was reached in which many of the company’s games for pc they will reach GeForce Nowamong them important franchises such as Halo either Gears of War. That also goes for some sagas of Activision Blizzard, affirming the arrival of the games as soon as the deal is closed.

We have signed a 10 year agreement with NVIDIA that will allow GeForce NOW players to stream Xbox PC games as well as Activision Blizzard PC titles, including COD, following the acquisition. We’re committed to bringing more games to more people – however they choose to play. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 21, 2023

Something worth noting is that when they talked about the deal to add to call of duty at Nintendo, it’s that the emphasis in the sentence “Xbox games” is it could indicate more things coming to the platform. So, very outstanding new deliveries like Hi Fi Rush could make an appearance, a title that could be perfect in switches.

Editor’s note: It seems like a lot of promises are being made right now without actually closing the deal with Activision Blizzard. We will see later if in the end we will see these games join other options.