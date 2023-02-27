A historic agreement was recently announced between Microsoft and Nintendosince it was announced that for 10 years the consoles of the red company would be receiving games from the saga call of duty. And before this, it was interpreted that more games of Xbox they would make it to the platform, but it seems that this was all a confusion regarding writing.

In the official communiqué it had been written that games of Xbox would join Nintendo, so big franchises like Halo, Forza, Gears of War and more, but that is totally far from reality. And it is that soon the CEO of Microsoft, Brad SmithHe only talks about call of dutythis in case the purchase of Activision.

We want the record to be clear and address any misunderstandings. I’m delighted to repost below this statement and affirm Microsoft’s strong commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo’s customers if our acquisition of Activision Blizzard is approved by regulators. pic.twitter.com/AlsIjwAGEU —Brad Smith (@BradSmi) February 24, 2023

We want the record to be clear and address any misunderstandings. I am delighted to republish this statement below and affirm the strong commitment of Microsoft to carry call of duty to the clients of Nintendo if regulators approve our acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

For now, the closing issue regarding this new acquisition does not seem to have an answer, since the regulators of United Kingdom and the European Union they have not reached their verdict. Even if they already had it, the United States itself is still missing its response, so we will have to wait a few more months for the resolution.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly, this deal is already beginning to be a bit tiring, because to begin with, there is talk of games that are not yet in their possession. It would be best to wait before seeing the conclusion.