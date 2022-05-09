Xbox made fans angry because of DRMa protection tool that accesses illegal copies of their titles, and to which they attribute the recent problems with the console.

last weekend some users experienced problems accessing their digital games and even apps like Netflix, though what caused the most anger was the Game Pass glitch.

Xbox made fans angrier by ignore your request to remove your DRMwhich caused a wave of attacks through social networks, even though they promised to fix the bugs on their platform.

‘We have seen a significant improvement in the issue that prevented some users from buying and launching games. We expect a full mitigation in the next few days with the release of a new update.’

Faced with this message, Xbox users quickly protested with a single slogan: remove the DRM forever.

‘The only permanent solution’.

“That update will not prevent the terrible DRM on your consoles.”

Why did Xbox make their fans angry with their DRM?

This topic is somewhat rough and brings up not only a theme of freedom to use software, but also execution problems.

A DRM seeks to prevent illegal copies or misuse of a program from being created.in this case, the games.

Broadly speaking, this system works as an encryption key that is given to rights holdersor with permission to use them.

In the gamer environment, specifically xbox, when you launch a video game, the DRM checks if your license matches those released by the distributor, and if not, it prevents its execution. The problem is that it requires an active internet connection that prevents its offline use.

PThat’s why they ask you to always be online. Image: Xbox.

