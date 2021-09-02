Aaron Greenberg clarifies what we will see on TGS after they promised “exclusive news.”

Tokyo Game Show 2021 unveiled its calendar of events yesterday, ahead of this digital edition to be held from September 30 to October 3. A calendar that had encouraging news for Xbox Series X, S players and the rest of the Microsoft ecosystem: there will be an Xbox TGS Showcase with exclusive news for users of the platform. However, it seems that those words – “exclusive news” – were a mistake on their part, given that the fair’s website has removed them from the description of this conference and Aaron Greenberg has taken to Twitter to moderate expectations.

Through your personal account, Xbox Marketing Director makes it clear that you don’t have to expect big announcements at the show from your company. “Tokyo Game Show is an event for our players in Japan and throughout Asia. Expect to see relevant news for your region, but no big announcements or presentationsas our development teams are focused on continuing their big releases throughout October, November, and December. “In other words, don’t expect new game announcements or bombings.

As we mentioned at the beginning, the official website of TGS 2021 has modified the description of the Xbox event, which before made mention of the presence of “exclusive news”. A term that had raised the expectations of the players, but that now has been deleted completely. “JUMP IN and join Xbox as we share the joy and community of our gaming ecosystem with the whole world,” the show’s calendar now mentions about the Xbox event.

Was it a mistake on the part of the fair? Or was it Xbox itself that gave that description and then changed it? In any case, the Redmond company will not be the only big name in the largest video game fair in Asia. SEGA and Atlus will also be present, on the 25th anniversary of the Persona saga, as well as Capcom, Konami and many more. In fact, Square Enix will have a 50-minute event in the hopes of seeing FFXVI again, although they have not yet specified the games they will show.

More about: Xbox, Tokyo Game Show 2021, Aaron Greenberg, Xbox Series X | S and Fairs and Events.