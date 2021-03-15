It is not something that does not sound familiar to us from other times, but again we have to report problems on Xbox Live. Apparently, due to technical issues that Microsoft was doing on the Microsoft Azure platform, there has been a chain effect that has affected many of its services hosted in the cloud. As it has become known, Microsoft Teams, Office 365, and Xbox Live services suffer from the crash of Microsoft Azure.
The information comes from Microsoft itself, which has reported the situation of the problem through Twitter. The Microsoft 365 account has been the first to publicize the ruling. A update on Azure servers would have caused a series of problems that have been affecting all dependent services, and among which is Xbox Live.
We’ve identified an issue with a recent change to an authentication system. We’re rolling back the update to mitigate impact, which we expect will take approximately 15 minutes. Additional information can be found at https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl or under MO244568 if available.
And as far as we are concerned, what else We are concerned about the Xbox Live situation. Although user access and games seem not to have suffered the drop in general, there are problems in other important services. The information that can be easily obtained through the Xbox Status support website, has provided accurate information on when the problem was reported and the status of the problem at the current time.
As can be seen, “andYou may not be able to redeem prepaid codes at this time » and other services could be affected, although it has not been notified for now.
The Xbox Live services suffer As a result of the fall of Microsoft Azure, leaving at a time like the current one, the impossibility of redeeming any code or making purchases. In a way, this can affect when installing games, especially from the Xbox Game Pass library, since in the beginning everything is adhered to the same protocol for assigning keys to users.
The affected services arrive from Xbox consoles, to Xbox on Windows 10 and also to mobile devices. It is very likely that over the next few hours the service will be fully restored, since, as communicated from Microsoft, a previous backup has been restored. With this, it is intended to recover the service in the shortest possible time, hoping that other Xbox Live services are not affected and, at least, the impact of not being able to make purchases or redeem codes for Xbox subscriptions or games is reduced. Game Pass.
