Xbox LIVE Gold will close its doors and will be replaced from Xbox Game Pass Core starting from September 1, according to a leak that brought out some Microsoft materials intended for the press in advance.

Rumors have been circulating about the death of Xbox LIVE Gold in favor of the Game Pass for literally years, so let’s imagine that the strategy of the Redmond house it has always been thisalthough implementing it took much longer than expected.

Your Xbox Game Pass Core membership will give you access to the online multiplayer for games that feature it, but will also include a number of other content, specifically 25 free games rotating from the Game Pass catalog.

The price of the subscription will remain the same as the current one, therefore €9.99 per month or €59.99 per year. Xbox LIVE Gold members will automatically become Xbox Game Pass Core users, and the Games With Gold promotion will also end on September 1st.

That’s not all: Games With Gold redeemed so far will remain available in the owner’s profile library.