The new Xbox Game Pass Core will arrive from September 14. Its price in dollars will be 9.99 per month or 59.99 for a whole year. Converting to the Mexican peso, it would be 170 per month or 1012 per year. Which sounds pretty attractive.

If you’re a Gold subscriber by the time Game Pass Core arrives, you shouldn’t make a move. Your account will automatically become part of this subscription. You would only have to make movements if you want to move to Game Pass Ultimate.

Games with Gold, the free monthly games offered by Xbox, will be gone with this change. However, its catalog of 25 games will be there to offer users several hours of fun. Among the selection will be psychonauts 2, Gears of War 5, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Grounded, Eternal Doom and others. Will they make the change?

What are the other subscription options for Xbox Game Pass?

Perhaps with the disappearance of Xbox Live Gold you could be encouraged to try one of the other levels of Game Pass. These are Console, Ultimate and there is also the PC Game Pass option for those who play on their computers. Of these, Ultimate is the most complete option.

The other three tiers offer access to the vast Game Pass catalogue, online play, day one releases, and special member discounts. But Ultimate and PC Game Pass offer access to EA Play which has several well-loved games from the developer. Will they make the jump to another subscription or do they already belong to one of these?

