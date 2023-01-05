The initiative of the Free Play Dayswhich allows subscribers to Xbox Live Gold and, consequently, also to the subscribers of Xbox Game Pass UltimateOf access three games for free over the course of the weekend, in this case with Saints Row, Cricket 22 and For the King.

Let’s imagine that of Cricket 22 interests little to a large part of the public outside the countries where this sport is particularly established, in any case it is obviously an official simulation of this discipline, which we imagine to be the most accurate game possible on the subject.

Much more interesting is the presence of Saints Row: the reboot of the Volition series is in fact a very recent game, having been released last August. It hasn’t exactly achieved the desired results in terms of critical and public reception, however the possibility of playing it for free is certainly very interesting and allows you to get a more precise idea of ​​the value of this title, which relaunches the open action series world with a completely new look and feel. We also refer you to our review of Saints Row to get to know him better.

In the end, For the King is a particular strategic RPG characterized by particularly evocative low poly graphics, which has a rather deep and challenging structure. It has also been offered for several months in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, but if you haven’t tried it previously, this could be an excellent opportunity to do so.

We remind you that all three titles are available for free to all Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers from today until January 8, 2023.