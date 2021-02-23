If you have Xbox LIVE Gold Y Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and you are a fan of classic arcade titles, you are going to like this news. Among the games selected from Games with Gold of this occasion is Metal Slug 3.

It is certainly a nice addition. This game was developed by SNK and originally published in arcade. The first version corresponds to March 2000 worldwide. Over the years it reached various platforms.

Metal Slug 3 appeared in 2000 on arcade machines

Metal Slug 3 came out in the first Xbox, but that was until May 2004. Later, in January 2008 he arrived at Xbox Live Arcade. It was until December 2017 that this popular run and gun joined the catalog of Xbox One.

Years may pass, but it is still a legendary title with a great level of difficulty. Finishing it with a single life is the ultimate challenge. This was how it was customary in the Arcadians, and whoever did it was greatly admired.

Metal Slug 3 will be available in Games with Gold from March 1 to 15. As expected, it will not be the only title that can be achieved next month. Throughout March you can get Warface: Breakout.

It is a derivative of the original Warface, a shooter with tactical elements that came out in May of last year. Those who have not played it yet will now have the opportunity to do so. As the month progresses there will be more games.

Other playable alternatives will be available in March

From March 16 to April 15 it will be at hand Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse, a shooting game where you fight against an army of flames. Created by RogueCode PTY Ltd, has a wide variety of weapons.

Supports a local multiplayer cooperative mode of up to four players that increases the fun. It is not a title for everyone but there may be those who enjoy it. Another game available this time will be Port Royale 3.

It is possible to obtain it from March 16 to 31. It’s a job on the part of Gaming Minds Studios and published by Kalypso Media. It is a business-focused simulation degree located in the Caribbean Sea between the 16th and 17th centuries.

As you will realize, at the time of piracy in America. It is a title that may attract some players. It’s clear that Metal Slug 3 is the most attractive of Games with Gold during March.

