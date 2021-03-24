Changes are coming to Xbox Live. A few days ago we told you that Xbox Live Gold could be renamed Xbox Network, with the possibility of combining Xbox services under the same brand. Although Microsoft denied this news, the truth is that the Xbox changes continue. And the insiders just confirmed that Xbox Live Gold disappears from free-to-play multiplayer and Party Chat. At the moment the changes will not reach the majority public, but it is to be expected that they will when they are ready. In this way, Microsoft complies with what it promised a few months ago, when it rectified the price increase for Xbox Live Gold.
“Alpha Skip Ahead and Alpha Xbox insiders will be able to enjoy new additions starting today. Multiplayer for free-to-play, Looking 4 Groups, and Xbox Party Chat games will no longer require Xbox Live Gold membership. We will test and test these changes, before they are available to the general public. “
This is the first step regarding the changes announced by Microsoft a few months ago. As you may recall, the company announced a general price hike for Xbox Live Gold membership. But, finally, after the stir caused, Microsoft not only chose not to vary prices, but also announced important news that benefited gamers. Among them, that the multiplayer of the free-to-play would be free. At the moment we do not know when these changes will be available to the general public, as Major Nelson and Phil Spencer have only anticipated the tests for insiders, but we will keep you posted.
Xbox Insiders in Alpha Skip Ahead & Alpha today we are flighting some new features. Multiplayer in Free-to-play games, Looking 4 Groups and Party Chat on Xbox no longer requires an Xbox Live Gold membership as we flight and test these service changes ahead of general availability
