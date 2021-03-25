Tekken 7, Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered and Civilization 6 are available to play for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers until the end of the week.

They’re live now until 8am UK time on Monday, 29th March as part of a Free Play Days weekend.

Tekken 7 is the latest entry in Bandai Namco’s long-running fighting game series. Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered is the remaster of Criterion’s excellent 2010 racing game, and Civilization 6 is the latest in Firaxis’ superb strategy series.

You can find and install the games on Xbox.com. If you’re signed in, you’ll see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold membership. If you’re on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to find the Free Play Days collection.

If you go on to buy the games, you’ll keep your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event.