Today was definitely a pretty turbulent day for users of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. All these services seem to have returned to normal after six hours offline, but it seems that the problems still do not end. Is now Xbox Live who is failing, but not so serious.

In the last hours, the portal DownDetector has been receiving several reports with Xbox Live, but don’t be alarmed just yet, as they seem to be related to a particular game.

If you visit the support page for Xbox Live, you will see that there is an indicator warning about possible connectivity problems. Once you break down the message, you will know that all of these issues are solely related to NBA 2K22, and at the time of writing, they have not yet been resolved.

Hopefully these issues don’t get worse over the course of the day, as I think we’ve had enough disconnects for today.

Via: Down Detector / Xbox Live Support