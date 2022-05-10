The policy on DRM online of Xbox was again criticized after the interruptions that prevented some console users from launching games purchased for the fourth day.

On Friday, May 6, the Xbox support team confirmed that its servers were experiencing a major outage, after users complained that they were unable to purchase titles, launch games, or launch cloud gaming sessions.

On Saturday, the support team claimed to have fixed the problem, but shortly thereafter the problem returned. The support team said they fixed the issue twice this weekend, but it’s back once again.

In a subsequent update, Microsoft said it plans to fully address the recent Xbox server outages with a new update. “in the next days“.

However, there are still users who claim that they cannot launch purchased games.

Unsurprisingly, Xbox’s online DRM policy has been heavily criticized by frustrated users of not being able to play the titles they purchased for the fourth day.

According to Does It Play?most Xbox games require an online check before starting.

“They absolutely don’t have them on PlayStation or Switch“, wrote the account.”Trust us, we have tested them“.

“If the PlayStation servers go down permanently tomorrow, every single player game you own will work offline almost permanently. There is a small subset of titles that won’t“.

Is this the normal service we should expect? pic.twitter.com/TnoD7quUsM – Diamond Plated Oven Mits 🌓 (@oven_mits) May 9, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings





Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



“Xbox NEEDS to fix its DRM problems. Nobody wins, especially Xbox fans when the ENTIRE catalog eventually becomes inaccessible“.

The outages are embarrassing for Xbox, which has historically promoted the importance of game retention, especially with its extensive backward compatibility program. The company also famously turned down hugely unpopular plans for mandatory online connection for Xbox One.

Parris Lilly, a reporter and former host of an official Xbox event, has criticized Xbox’s DRM policy in the wake of this weekend’s server outage.

“The Xbox outages made it clear that something needs to change with their DRM policy, games that are downloaded to my console should be available offline and playable without checking in. We hope to get some clarity and a solution to avoid this problem. ”

echoing everyone that the DRM problem is the biggest issue I have with Xbox. it’s crazy how I can’t play games I bought and own because they can’t get their shit together. imagine not being able to read a book because the publishers house in England is on fire https://t.co/m4QjeHR0gH – Gene Park (@GenePark) May 7, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



The downtime once again highlights the retention problem in the gaming industry and the challenges developers face in keeping their games playable in the future should crucial services like Xbox Live disappear.

Source: VGC.