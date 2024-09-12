Earlier this year, Microsoft confirmed that 1,900 employees in its gaming division had been laid off, culminating in the closure of studios such as Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin. Now, Today it has been revealed that more than 600 employees of Xbox They have lost their jobsfor a total of 2,500 so far in 2024.

In a statement shared today, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that 650 people have lost their jobs in Microsoft’s gaming division. The executive has pointed out that the majority of these positions are corporate and support positions. Along with this, It has been mentioned that this is the result of the restructuring and merger with Activision Blizzard.This is what Spencer had to say about it:

“As part of aligning our post-acquisition team structure and the management of our business, we have made the decision to eliminate approximately 650 positions across Microsoft Gaming (mostly corporate and support roles) to organize our business for long-term success. “With these changes, our teams, corporate and support resources are aligned for sustainable future growth and can better support our studio teams and business units with programs and resources that can scale to meet their needs. Separately, as part of managing the business, there are some impacts to other teams as they adapt to changing priorities and manage the lifecycle and performance of games. No games, devices or experiences will be cancelled and no studios will be closed as part of these adjustments today.”

Along with this, It has been confirmed that the layoffs have not caused the cancellation of any games, devices or experiences.so we’re not likely to see any studio closures this time around. This is just the latest wave of layoffs in the industry, something that’s becoming more and more constant, even as Microsoft reports record revenues every quarter, as well as growth in its Xbox division.

So far, An estimated 11,540 people have been laid off from the labor industry this year alonesurpassing the 10,500 that were recorded last year. Sadly, it seems that this will not be the last time we see a similar news.

Author’s Note:

No matter the area, layoffs are never a good thing, especially within a company that consistently posts record revenue and growth in the areas where staff are being cut. If this is the tactic, Satya Nadella better cut all employees to reap all the profits possible.

Via: Game File