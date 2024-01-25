Someone had predicted the Xbox layoffs already in 2022, in unsuspecting times, as a consequence of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King . This is a user of the Reset Era forum, nickname Arc, who also got the number of people fired right. It was probably someone inside the company who knew what he was talking about and the risks many employees were running. Or he was simply someone who knew well how these situations work and used his knowledge to make estimates. Note that he has been banned. Moreover, those who tell the truth often find themselves the object of hatred and repression from the masses.

Spot on predictions

Arc's post

But what did Arc write? Let's read it: “Okay, but most of the people who will lose their jobs are just regular people trying to make a living. Activision has 9,800 employees. Typically, general and administrative expenses account for 20% of the total. So let's talk about about 1,960 layoffs, probably more when they are part of Microsoft. Thousands of jobs lost so you can have COD on Game Pass.”

In short, it was quite clear for Arc that the acquisition would have required the cutting of “duplications”, i.e. all those overlapping roles between Activision Blizzard King and Microsoft that would no longer be needed. Who knows why this aspect didn't find its way into the hearts of gamers at the time.