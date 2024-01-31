Xbox has announced the introduction of the new Vapor series for its family of Wireless controllers. This line is now available for customization through the Xbox Design Lab, giving players the opportunity to create a controller in the colorways of their choice. Enthusiasts have six different Vapor top covers to choose from. In addition to the possibility of customization, Xbox has introduced a new special edition: the Xbox Dream Vapor wireless controller, currently available for pre-order at the price of 69.99 euros. This model stands out with its pink-purple motif that extends to elements such as thumbsticks, bumpers, triggers and a soft pink hybrid D-pad.

Additional details include purple rubberized side grips and soft pink ABXY buttons with hints of purple, enhanced by a dynamic background that integrates the design into the user interface of the Xbox Series X|S consoles. The Vapor collection offers a range of customization options, from the Nocturnal Vapor covers, which play on shades ranging from dark green to grey, to the Fire Vapor, which is characterized by a mix of fiery red and orange. After choosing their favorite cover, players can continue customizing by selecting from a variety of colors and styles for ABXY buttons, triggers, D-pad, thumbsticks, and rubberized side and rear grips available on Xbox Design Lab.