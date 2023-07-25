I’m pretty sure most of the controls Xbox they give off a bit of a sweaty smell after hours of play, but Microsoft has now created one that is supposed to smell like pizza from the start. The “world’s first pizza-scented controller” is part of a marketing effort for the upcoming movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Microsoft has designed custom controls for Xbox TMNT that have an aroma diffuser on the back shaped like a pizza slice. There are four versions in total, and luckily, they’re just part of a giveaway, so we won’t be seeing and smelling these controls everywhere.

If you want to try to win a pizza-scented control, you must participate by retweeting a post on the account of Twitter of xbox game pass (either X as they are no longer forcing to call you). All the details about this raffle of Xbox are here.

Microsoft regularly creates custom variants of their consoles or controllers Xbox for raffles. In the past, we have seen a xbox one x with mark Jordan personalized and a Xbox One that reproduces the characteristic noise of Taco Bell. Sometimes you can even buy consoles Xbox limited edition with custom branding.

If you’re disappointed that you can’t buy these controls, you can always buy a candle to make your room smell like call of duty, person 5 or even the wonderful smell of touching grass.

Via: News Xbox

Editor’s note: Come on Microsoft! I know people who have already had controls that smell like pizza for many years. They also handle controls with smell of chee-cough“anvorguesas” and more: V