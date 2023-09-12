













Xbox launches new credit card so you now know what debt means









Thus, a credit card will come out Xbox for those players who belong to the insider program (that is, those who test games and updates). The thing is, this “plastic” is only available to residents of the United States. Now to make us even more envious, we are going to tell you about the benefits of this object.

If you get an Xbox credit card – which is part of Barclay’s – you can earn points on all the purchases you make daily. For example, $1 is one point. 1,500 points equals a $15 gift card that you can use in the Xbox store online. Now, you get 5 points per dollar spent on the Microsoft Store, 3 points per dollar spent on some streaming services.

Source: Xbox

As you can see, the options are not bad at all, the thing is that it is a service that is only available to certain users. Finally, it is a club of select people.

Another extra is getting 5 thousand points after the first purchase with the card plus 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate that can only be used by a new user in this program. If by chance you had already subscribed, you can give the code to a family member.

Xbox and its upcoming releases in 2023

If you happen to live in the United States and are subscribed to the Xbox Insider program, you have the opportunity to get this plastic Master Card with which you can make many purchases, including the next exclusives on the Xbox platform. Microsoft video games.

We also recommend: Xbox reveals special broadcast for Tokyo Game Show 2023

We already had Starfield – which is a Bethesda development – ​​at the beginning of September, but what else is coming? Forza Motorsport will be available on October 10. From then on, everything else that is released on Microsoft’s video game platform will be multi-console, unless they bring us another surprise, which could happen.

What do you think of the theme of the card? Would you have one? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 33 times, 33 visits today)