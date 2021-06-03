Microsoft has been celebrating this Pride Month with great surprises, where in addition to giving away points with Microsoft Rewards, discounts on games and the full version of Tell Me Why, now Xbox launches a new controller on the occasion of Pride Month. However, the bad news is that it is only available to key influencers and the media.

Via Xbox WireMicrosoft announced the news of this attractive new controller for Xbox Series, where the colors and design come to life on their own. The bad news, and the one that angered many Xbox fans, was that sadly It will not be available to the mass public, but only to specialized people in the sector.

Xbox launches new controller for Pride Month

As can be seen in the tweet, users have published images of the controller with annoying comments against Xbox, for not launching the peripheral to the public. Through the statement, Microsoft said that “It will share these drivers with key US and international influencers and media outlets.”

It is not new to see that Microsoft launches and gives new personalized products to the media and influencers, which always enjoy an attractive and characteristic design. However, users are upset that they cannot celebrate Pride Month with this control, since today, controls with this type of more custom designs do not exist on the Xbox Series.

