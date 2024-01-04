













Several network users in the United States began to report the existence of this Xbox Series S toaster. It turned out to be a reality that can already be found in department stores in the United States. Its cost is $39.99, which would be about 682 Mexican pesos.

Users can select the level of toasting of the bread. Plus it not only works with boxed bread, it can also with muffins, waffles and bagels. It has space for two pieces at a time and each one will come out with the logo. Stores name it as a perfect gift for gamers.

For those who find it strange, you should know that this is not the first time Xbox has done something similar. In fact In the past they launched the Series X-shaped mini refrigerator on the market. So if you are a fan of the brand and are setting up your bachelor apartment, you already have two home appliances that you cannot be without.

What is the Xbox Series S?

Xbox Series S is one of the two new generation consoles that the brand launched in 2020. It has two main differences with Series X, the first is its much smaller and slimmer size, the second is that it is designed only for digital games. It does not have a disc reader.

Source: Xbox.

It also has a much lower price than the Series X, so it presents a more economical way to make the generational leap. Not to mention that it is a good option for those who are just entering the world of video games due to its accessibility. Did you already know her?

