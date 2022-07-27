Xbox it never ceases to surprise. As for the goodies and accessories existing around the brand, the marketing department doubles its imagination to develop unique and original products. On sale on the official store, Xbox Gear Shopa new collection dedicated to camping is now available.

Microsoft has accustomed us to promoting the most original accessories possible, sneakers in collaboration with Adidas, a luxury Gucci briefcase, or the famous meme that makes Xbox Series X a mini-fridge. Today the various official Xbox accounts have revealed the availability of a Camper Collection range, dedicated to those who love camping outside the home in the middle of nature.

To traditional clothing, such as t-shirts or caps, there are completely unexpected products such as a hammock, a folding seat, a water bottle or even a multipurpose vest. A whole range of equipment for this summer season that fans can now tackle in style.

If accessories interest you at this link you can make your purchase.

Source: Polygon