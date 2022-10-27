Recently Phil Spencerboss of Xboxsuggested the existence of the Xbox Streaming Stick, the code name of which is Keystone. The image that sparked fan speculation appears to show an unassuming little white box spotted on a shelf by Spencer.

Rumors already suggested Microsoft was working on a dedicated streaming device that would provide a portion of the Xbox game library in purely cloud form.

The rumors were half right: the small device Spencer showed was a Keystone. Unfortunately for Microsoft and cloud fans, it may be the only Keystone.

Speaking with Sarah Needleman at WSJ Tech Live, Spencer discussed the future of Keystone: “Keystone was the codename for something we were incubating internally, which is to think of a console for streaming, with no local gameplay, low cost, connecting it to the TV and able to stream available Xbox games.“.

Spencer then explained that in the “late spring” the company changed its mind and focused on collaborating with Samsung to get an application on its smart TV platform, which allows you to play. The Keystone prototype still exists on the shelf, and Spencer claims to “to suspect“That Xbox will sooner or later introduce a streaming device for gamers. However, he notes,”I think there are years to go“.

Phil Spencer on Xbox Keystone 👀 “Keystone was something that we were incubating internally. Late spring we pivoted to working with Samsung. I still have the prototype … will we do a streaming device at some point? I expect we will, but it’s years away”https://t.co/K4P2XVOxZA pic.twitter.com/X0K3GlowMX – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 26, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



All is not lost for Xbox fans. In the same speech, Spencer reiterated Microsoft’s commitment to cloud gaming, noting that Microsoft’s existing cloud offerings have just surpassed 20 million users. She also reiterated Microsoft’s overall cloud strategy to give gamers a choice of platform, while simultaneously making games accessible through the cloud, breaking into the mobile gaming industry and keeping pace with traditional software publishing. Microsoft’s plans for cloud and mobile gaming will require a significant and long-term commitment to cloud computing. Xbox users may not have their own dedicated device soon, but Spencer says fans will be able to count on a number of cloud-based options.

Source: Slashgear.