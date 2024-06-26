The images illustrate a small, square machine, somewhat reminiscent of a flatter and narrower Xbox Series S, with a USB port, a power button, an ethernet port and an HDMI, as well as a pairing button.

As reported by Windows Central, a Microsoft patent was recently found which shows a drawing of a mysterious console, small and without an optical reader, referring to a device capable of connecting to any display and allowing gaming without complex hardware dedicated.

We’ve been talking about the mystery for a long time Xbox Keystone or Project Keystone, which should be a small console on the part of Microsoft focused on the use of streaming games and the form of this may have been revealed by a patent recently emerged, but also from the inevitable Phil Spencer shelf.

A match on Phil Spencer’s shelf

This could be concrete evidence of Keystone’s existence and its intended shape.

The design of the Xbox Keystone

In fact, the fact that the project was a thing was also confirmed by Phil Spencer himself, but according to what has been reported it seems that the device was then shelved.

The idea was to be able to launch the small console for streaming gaming to a price as low as possibleor around 100-129 dollars with an attached controller, a mission that apparently has not been achieved, or in any case was not considered profitably feasible at the moment by Microsoft.

That’s not to say that Keystone isn’t destined to appear on the market, sooner or later.

Project Keystone seen from below

Upon closer inspection, the shape that emerges from these drawings corresponds precisely to that little white box that appeared some time ago on the inevitable shelf behind Phil Spencer during one of his connections from the office, which would give further substance to the theory.