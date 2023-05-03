That there is a problem at home Xboxes it is now perfectly clear: for some years now, the gaming division of Microsoft keep buying dev teamsbut then he doesn’t seem to know how to handle them, and the results are there for all to see. And so 2023, which was finally supposed to be the year of revenge for the gaming ambitions of the Redmond house, is turning into a nightmare.

The last straw was Redfall, received by critics with just enough marks: a resounding failure for the talented Arkane Studios team, author of jewels such as Dishonored, Prey and Deathloop, as well as one of the two titles on which Xbox users were convinced to revive a three-year period that was disappointing to say the least on the first party side. The other is Starfield, but given the history of Bethesda Game Studios who knows how it will end.

At this point, someone generally arrives to point out that both games were in the pipeline well before Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda. Well, this is in no way a justification: once the purchase was finalised, the Redmond house should have check the projects in progress and provide the necessary resources to fix any problems, as well as postpone its launch as indeed it has done.

If we want to stay at Bethesda, not even a month has passed since the debut of Ghostwire: Tokyo on Xbox Series X | S, which arrived on the Microsoft console in a sensationally worse condition than the one presented a year ago on PS5. That is to say that in twelve months the developers have not felt the slightest need to fix the many technical uncertainties of a product that still has important qualities and enriches the Game Pass catalog.

It is simply a question of nodes that come to a head for a management so far really problematic, which has seen Microsoft launch a new console without even a first party exclusivewhen only Halo Infinite was supporting that weight, and we know how it went: sensationally postponed, the new chapter gave us an excellent campaign but in the area that mattered most in the long term, that of multiplayer, it greatly disappointed expectations.

Considering the amount of investments made so far, the results are decidedly poor compared to what Sony and Nintendo have brought to stores, to the point that it seems that Turn 10 and Playground Games seem to be the only ones in the Xbox Game Studios both able to work well and to launch games capable of involving millions of users , which is what Microsoft desperately needs to be truly competitive.

Acquiring Activision won’t help, if the company fails to identify its internal critical issues and resolve them quickly. And if in the end the problem was that very good person who we are convinced is Phil Spencer, too kind to expect the studios purchased to continue working as they always did when they didn’t have the Redmond colossus to cover their backs, then maybe it is from there that we must begin to change.

